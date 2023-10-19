Jackson Parish authorities investigate shooting that left one dead

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in the early morning of October 18 regarding a shooting on Gainsville Rd. in Jonesboro. According to JPSO, a male subject was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the Jackson Parish Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

When investigators processed the scene, they found several leads and arrested one individual later that night.

This is an ongoing investigation. Deputies say there are other people of interest in this case.

If anyone has information on this shooting, contact JPSO at (318)-259-9021 or submit an anonymous tip on their website. You can also call Crimestoppers at (318)-388-CASH (2274) or submit a tip on their website.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

