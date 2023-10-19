Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Jackson Parish authorities investigate shooting that left one dead

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in the early morning of October 18 regarding a shooting on Gainsville Rd. in Jonesboro. According to JPSO, a male subject was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the Jackson Parish Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

When investigators processed the scene, they found several leads and arrested one individual later that night.

This is an ongoing investigation. Deputies say there are other people of interest in this case.

If anyone has information on this shooting, contact JPSO at (318)-259-9021 or submit an anonymous tip on their website. You can also call Crimestoppers at (318)-388-CASH (2274) or submit a tip on their website.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
OPSO arrests Mississippi man following months-long child trafficking investigation
Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
Guccione is accused of second-degree murder.
West Monroe man arrested after allegedly calling friend to confess murder, newly released documents say
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital blast
Brandon died on Oct. 14 at the age of 20. He loved everything Chuck Norris and had a special...
Brandon Beard, a.k.a. ‘Chuck Norris Kid’, dies at 20 years old

Latest News

The Old West Carroll National Bank made the 2023 List of Louisiana's Most Endangered Places.
Old West Carroll National Bank makes 2023 List of Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places
Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
File photo of police tape.
Bastrop police investigating after finding deceased couple in their home