BBB advises donors to be wise in giving to Israel and Gaza efforts

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau is advising donors to make careful decisions when considering giving to Israel and Gaza causes.

It’s been over a week since the attack on Israel gained international attention - now with thousands dead.

The BBB serving northeast Louisiana is warning citizens on how they can safely donate and not become scammed. Regional manager Jo Ann Deal said donors should think twice about giving clothing and food to charities.

“In order to transport those materials, in order to distribute those materials - it’s quite difficult for charities,” said Deal. “While it’s difficult and sometimes dangerous to give money, that is the best way to help people with food and clothing in distant locations.”

According to BBB, one of the ways that people donate money is through online crowdfunding sites. Deal said promise crowdfunding works for personal fundraising and is dangerous for massive groups of people.

“Crowdfunding is not necessarily able to guarantee that they can deliver nor that the money that they submit can be used as promised,” said Deal.

The BBB stated to be cautious of charities that promises to donate 100% of funds collected.

“And anytime any group says that they’re 100% giving to a cause, that is caused to not believe. It’s impossible for philanthropies to work and give 100%. They have to have an operating expense,” said Deal.

Here’s a list of BBB-accredited charities focusing on relief efforts taking place in Israel, Gaza or both locations:

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

Anera

Catholic Relief Services

Direct Relief

Heart to Heart International

Helping Hand for Relief and Development

International Fellowship of Christian and Jews

International Rescue Committee

Islamic Relief USA

Jewish National Fund

Mennonite Central Committee

Mercy Corps

Oxfam America

Penny Appeal USA

Project HOPE

Save the Children

