Bastrop police investigating after finding deceased couple in their home

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - On October 18, the Bastrop Police Department was dispatched to a residence at 124 West Carter Ave. for a welfare check. Neighbors said the couple that lived in the home had not been seen since Friday morning.

The responding officer said there was a strong odor of decay coming from the residence when he arrived. When inside the home, the officer found two individuals dead in the home’s only bedroom. A search warrant was obtained and police searched the home.

Investigation revealed the two individuals were Jonathan Eagles and his wife Jennifer Eagles. Both had a single gunshot wound to the head and the suspected weapon was recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. BPD says they believe there is no threat to the public.

