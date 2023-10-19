BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The 7th Annual Chemin-A-Haut fundraiser run is coming up and Dr. Glen Melton with Morehouse Innovation and Technology Alliance joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the event.

Dr. Melton says the event is a four-mile trail run and a one-mile walk at Chemin-A-Haut State Park. The money from the race goes towards different projects to promote the quality of life and bring more opportunities to Morehouse Parish.

The event is Saturday, October 21 and registration is $40. You can register at the event from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. To learn more about the race, visit their website.

