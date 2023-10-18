Advertise
Willpower Foundation hosts Costumes and Cocktails event

All proceeds from costumes and Cocktails will go to St. Jude Research Hospital.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Willpower Foundation is hosting its Costumes and Cocktails event soon and two members joined Good Morning ArkLamiss to talk more about the event.

Mike Mcgee and Kristin Boman say the proceeds from this event will go to St. Jude Research Hospital. There will be a silent auction for attendees to bid on items as well as food, drinks, costumes, and dancing.

The event will be at Bayou Pointe on October 21 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 and you can purchase them through their Facebook page.

