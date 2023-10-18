West Monroe man arrested after allegedly calling friend to confess murder, newly released documents say

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man was arrested at the beginning of October after allegedly calling a friend to confess the murder of a victim, according to newly released documents.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Oct. 5 letting them know the suspect, John Guccione, 29, called the complainant and allegedly confessed to murdering the victim.

Inside Guccione’s home, OPSO saw blood on Guccione as well as blood throughout the residence, according to the newly released documents. OPSO searched the home and found the victim not breathing and without a pulse. Two children under the age of 12 were also inside the home during the crime, according to OPSO.

OPSO said they interviewed Guccione, and he said he did not know the victim was dead. Guccione alleged the victim got home intoxicated from an unknown location with unknown people. Guccione also alleged the victim fell several times inside the home and was possibly bleeding from the head, so he put the victim in the shower with their clothes on to wash off the blood. He then said the victim was hard to manage, though, so he took their clothes off and they went to bed. Guccione said the victim was still alive when he walked outside to take a phone call from a friend.

The children present during the crime were also interviewed. One of the children told investigators that Guccione and the victim were home all day arguing and also saw the two fighting. The child said they heard the victim saying “stop please” and saw blood all over the house, according to the arrest record. The child also allegedly saw Gucionne in the bathroom washing blood off of the victim, who was not moving or speaking, and the child was then told to go to their room.

OPSO said copious amounts of blood were found in the home. Deputies allegedly saw blood in the dining room indicative of a repeated striking motion of an object contacting blood. Cleaning supplies with blood on the bottles were allegedly found in the home. The comforter to the bed was found in the washing machine and Gucionne’s jeans were found covered with blood, all according to the arrest record.

Deputies said they found the victim with numerous severe injuries, some of which were consistent with being strangled. Three small wounds were also seen on the victim’s chest consistent with a puncture, according to OPSO. In the trash in the kitchen, a slender cable with what seemed to have dried blood on it was found, OSPO said.

OPSO said Gucionne has a history of drug and domestic charges and is also the suspect in a valid protective order on a different victim.

Gucionne was arrested on Oct. 6 and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

