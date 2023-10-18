West Monroe Housing Authority accepting housing choice voucher applications

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe Housing Authority is accepting housing choice voucher applications for their Section 8 housing waiting list from October 24 to October 25.

Applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days at the West Monroe Community Center.

The housing authority says the waiting list order will be based on date, time, and preference. If you are interested in applying, you must have a valid ID and social security card in order to fill out an application.

For more information, contact the West Monroe Housing Authority at (318)-699-0575.

