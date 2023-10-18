Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Victoria’s Secret launches adaptive line made for women with disabilities

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores...
The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time, Victoria’s Secret is introducing underwear specifically designed to meet the needs of women with disabilities.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable...
The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.

The retailer said it developed the collection with the help of a firm that works with people with disabilities.

The move is the latest example of mainstream brands and retailers – and not just niche sellers – catering to differently-abled consumers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic backed up on I-20 due to accident
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges
Brandon died on Oct. 14 at the age of 20. He loved everything Chuck Norris and had a special...
Brandon Beard, a.k.a. ‘Chuck Norris Kid’, dies at 20 years old
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code

Latest News

This photo provided by Amazon shows a drone delivering presciption drugs in College Station,...
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize
Louisiana Department of Health
LDH to host vaccine events in several NELA parishes
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
West Monroe Housing Authority accepting housing choice voucher applications
West Monroe Housing Authority accepting housing choice voucher applications