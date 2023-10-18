ULM gets ready to kick off their Homecoming Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s almost time for the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Homecoming!

Homecoming week kicks off on Monday, Oct. 23, and comes to an end on Saturday, Oct. 28 when the Warhawks go head-to-head with Arkansas State University.

The following is a list of some of the homecoming festivities:

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. - Faculty and Staff vs. Students Softball game Students will face off with faculty and staff members on the softball field. The game begins at 7 p.m. at the softball complex.

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. - University Mile The thirty-ninth annual University Mile race begins at the Liew Family International Student Center on Northeast Drive and finishes at the Activity Center. Those interested can register in the front office of the Activity Center.

Thursday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. - Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally The football team, ULM spirit squads, the Sound of Today Marching Band, homecoming court, and more will be in attendance - will you? The parade begins on Northeast Drive and will end on Warhawk Way.

Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. - NPHC Homecoming Step Show Fraternities and sororities will team up to present a school-spirit-filled step show. The show will take place in the Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. - Good Morning Gala This homecoming celebration will take place at the Bayou Pointe Event Center. The Alumni Association will honor the recipients of the Golden Arrow Award and the Rising Young Alumni Awards and introduce the 2023 Homecoming Court.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. - Football Game Fans can cheer on the Warhawks as they take Arkansas State at Malone Stadium.



For a full list of ULM’s Homecoming events, click here.

