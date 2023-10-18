Advertise
True Mission Matters Project hosts anti-bullying campaign for elementary students

Anti-bullying program for elementary students
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - True Mission Matters Project visited Tallulah Elementary School on October 17th for an anti-bullying campaign presenting their “H.Y.P.E.” performance, which stands for How You Prepare Everyday.

The group members taught kids how to combat bullying through music and dance.

The group’s founder, Terrence Morgan, said his goal is to help spread kindness.

“Somebody is in a bad mood, so they become a bully that day, or that someone takes their frustration out on someone else. Look in the mirror, and you always want to treat others how you want to be treated,” said Morgan.

The group will have two more performances. On October 18th they will perform at Delta Community Action-Headstart, and on the 19th, Wright Elementary School.

