State and local races heading to Louisiana’s 2023 run-off election

The 2023 primary elections in Northeast Louisiana held several big-ticket races. KNOE offers a look into election night as results come in.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 primary elections have passed for Louisiana, and the general elections are coming up soon in November.

Louisiana has what is known as a “jungle primary.” If there is a minimum of three candidates in a race for a certain position, and one of those candidates receives at least 50% + 1 vote in the primary election, then that candidate will be considered the winner and there will be no run-off election for that particular race in November.

To find out which races are heading to the run-off election happening on Nov. 18, check out the list below.

Click each parish to see projected winners for all races within that area.

STATEWIDE

Secretary of State

  • Gwen Collins-Greenup (Dem)
  • Nancy Landry (Rep)

Attorney General

  • Liz Baker Murrill (Rep)
  • Lindsey Cheek (Dem)

Treasurer

  • John Fleming (Rep)
  • Dustin Granger (Dem)

MULTI-PARISH

BESE Dist. 4 (Winn, Vernon, Natchitoches, Sabine, Red River, Bienville, Desoto, Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Bienville Parishes)

  • Stacey Melerine (Rep)
  • Emma Shepard (Dem)

House District 21 (Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Madison, and Tensas Parishes)

  • Travis Johnson (Dem)
  • James Davis (Dem)

CATAHOULA PARISH

Police Juror Dist. 2

  • Micah Hughes (Rep)
  • Clyde Polk (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 4

  • Harold Sones (Rep)
  • Donald Meyers (Rep)

CONCORDIA PARISH

Police Juror Dist. 2

  • Kenneth Wayne Simpson (Dem)
  • Raymond Riley (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 3, Place B

  • Scottie Whittington (Rep)
  • Cornell L. Lewish (Rep)

FRANKLIN PARISH

Police Juror Dist. 4

  • Ricky Campbell (Rep)
  • Elbert Wallace (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 5

  • Rochelle Kelly (Dem)
  • Willie Lee Thomas (Dem)

Winnsboro Council, Dist. 2

  • Dorothy Swayzer (Dem)
  • Lois Powell Jordan (None)

JACKSON PARISH

Police Juror Dist. 4

  • John W. McCarty (Ind)
  • Sheketia Combs (Dem)

LASALLE PARISH

Sheriff

  • Scott Mclendon (Rep)
  • Lane Windham (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 2

  • Jordan “Jordy” Poole (Rep)
  • Rod Douglas (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 7

  • Brandon Streetman (Rep)
  • Steve Cripps (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 8

  • Travis “Wacker” Prichard (Rep)
  • Joseph Jarred Pugh (Ind)

Police Juror Dist. 9

  • Brent Farley (Rep)
  • Curtis “Curt” Ainsworth (Rep)

LINCOLN PARISH

Police Juror Dist. 1

  • Theresa Wyatt (Dem)
  • Greg “Big-C” Williams (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 10

  • Milton Melton (Dem)
  • Gary Wayne Baldwin (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 11

  • Diane Heard Richards (Dem)
  • Patsy Candler (Dem)

MADISON PARISH

Sheriff

  • Chad Ezell (Ind)
  • Sammie L. Byrd (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 5

  • Jane Gladys Sanders (Dem)
  • C.J. Oney (None)

Richland Parish

Police Juror Dist. 2

  • Billy Joe Powell (Dem)
  • Patrick Stubblefield (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 3

  • Dale Martin (Rep)
  • Barbara Carroll (Ind)

Police Juror Dist. 7

  • Cecil Reddick (Rep)
  • Clay Russell (Rep)

Tensas

Police Juror Dist. 5

  • Cash Clay Foster (Dem)
  • Mattie Johnson (Dem)

Union

Police Juror Dist. 3

  • Michael Holley (Rep)
  • Dewayne Ramsey (Rep)

Winn

Sheriff

  • Josh McCallister (None)
  • Cranford Jordan, Jr. (None)

Police Juror Dist. 3

  • Kevin Pharr (Rep)
  • Darrell Franks (Rep)

WATCH: 2023 Northeast Louisiana Primary Election Night

