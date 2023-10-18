State and local races heading to Louisiana’s 2023 run-off election
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 primary elections have passed for Louisiana, and the general elections are coming up soon in November.
Louisiana has what is known as a “jungle primary.” If there is a minimum of three candidates in a race for a certain position, and one of those candidates receives at least 50% + 1 vote in the primary election, then that candidate will be considered the winner and there will be no run-off election for that particular race in November.
To find out which races are heading to the run-off election happening on Nov. 18, check out the list below.
Click each parish to see projected winners for all races within that area.
STATEWIDE
Secretary of State
- Gwen Collins-Greenup (Dem)
- Nancy Landry (Rep)
Attorney General
- Liz Baker Murrill (Rep)
- Lindsey Cheek (Dem)
Treasurer
- John Fleming (Rep)
- Dustin Granger (Dem)
MULTI-PARISH
BESE Dist. 4 (Winn, Vernon, Natchitoches, Sabine, Red River, Bienville, Desoto, Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Bienville Parishes)
- Stacey Melerine (Rep)
- Emma Shepard (Dem)
House District 21 (Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Madison, and Tensas Parishes)
- Travis Johnson (Dem)
- James Davis (Dem)
CATAHOULA PARISH
Police Juror Dist. 2
- Micah Hughes (Rep)
- Clyde Polk (Dem)
Police Juror Dist. 4
- Harold Sones (Rep)
- Donald Meyers (Rep)
CONCORDIA PARISH
Police Juror Dist. 2
- Kenneth Wayne Simpson (Dem)
- Raymond Riley (Dem)
Police Juror Dist. 3, Place B
- Scottie Whittington (Rep)
- Cornell L. Lewish (Rep)
FRANKLIN PARISH
Police Juror Dist. 4
- Ricky Campbell (Rep)
- Elbert Wallace (Rep)
Police Juror Dist. 5
- Rochelle Kelly (Dem)
- Willie Lee Thomas (Dem)
Winnsboro Council, Dist. 2
- Dorothy Swayzer (Dem)
- Lois Powell Jordan (None)
JACKSON PARISH
Police Juror Dist. 4
- John W. McCarty (Ind)
- Sheketia Combs (Dem)
LASALLE PARISH
Sheriff
- Scott Mclendon (Rep)
- Lane Windham (Rep)
Police Juror Dist. 2
- Jordan “Jordy” Poole (Rep)
- Rod Douglas (Rep)
Police Juror Dist. 7
- Brandon Streetman (Rep)
- Steve Cripps (Rep)
Police Juror Dist. 8
- Travis “Wacker” Prichard (Rep)
- Joseph Jarred Pugh (Ind)
Police Juror Dist. 9
- Brent Farley (Rep)
- Curtis “Curt” Ainsworth (Rep)
LINCOLN PARISH
Police Juror Dist. 1
- Theresa Wyatt (Dem)
- Greg “Big-C” Williams (Dem)
Police Juror Dist. 10
- Milton Melton (Dem)
- Gary Wayne Baldwin (Dem)
Police Juror Dist. 11
- Diane Heard Richards (Dem)
- Patsy Candler (Dem)
MADISON PARISH
Sheriff
- Chad Ezell (Ind)
- Sammie L. Byrd (Rep)
Police Juror Dist. 5
- Jane Gladys Sanders (Dem)
- C.J. Oney (None)
Richland Parish
Police Juror Dist. 2
- Billy Joe Powell (Dem)
- Patrick Stubblefield (Dem)
Police Juror Dist. 3
- Dale Martin (Rep)
- Barbara Carroll (Ind)
Police Juror Dist. 7
- Cecil Reddick (Rep)
- Clay Russell (Rep)
Tensas
Police Juror Dist. 5
- Cash Clay Foster (Dem)
- Mattie Johnson (Dem)
Union
Police Juror Dist. 3
- Michael Holley (Rep)
- Dewayne Ramsey (Rep)
Winn
Sheriff
- Josh McCallister (None)
- Cranford Jordan, Jr. (None)
Police Juror Dist. 3
- Kevin Pharr (Rep)
- Darrell Franks (Rep)
