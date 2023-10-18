State and local races heading to Louisiana’s 2023 run-off election

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 primary elections have passed for Louisiana, and the general elections are coming up soon in November.

Louisiana has what is known as a “jungle primary.” If there is a minimum of three candidates in a race for a certain position, and one of those candidates receives at least 50% + 1 vote in the primary election, then that candidate will be considered the winner and there will be no run-off election for that particular race in November.

To find out which races are heading to the run-off election happening on Nov. 18, check out the list below.

Click each parish to see projected winners for all races within that area.

Secretary of State

Gwen Collins-Greenup (Dem)

Nancy Landry (Rep)

Attorney General

Liz Baker Murrill (Rep)

Lindsey Cheek (Dem)

Treasurer

John Fleming (Rep)

Dustin Granger (Dem)

BESE Dist. 4 (Winn, Vernon, Natchitoches, Sabine, Red River, Bienville, Desoto, Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Bienville Parishes)

Stacey Melerine (Rep)

Emma Shepard (Dem)

House District 21 (Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Madison, and Tensas Parishes)

Travis Johnson (Dem)

James Davis (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 2

Micah Hughes (Rep)

Clyde Polk (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 4

Harold Sones (Rep)

Donald Meyers (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 2

Kenneth Wayne Simpson (Dem)

Raymond Riley (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 3, Place B

Scottie Whittington (Rep)

Cornell L. Lewish (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 4

Ricky Campbell (Rep)

Elbert Wallace (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 5

Rochelle Kelly (Dem)

Willie Lee Thomas (Dem)

Winnsboro Council, Dist. 2

Dorothy Swayzer (Dem)

Lois Powell Jordan (None)

Police Juror Dist. 4

John W. McCarty (Ind)

Sheketia Combs (Dem)

Sheriff

Scott Mclendon (Rep)

Lane Windham (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 2

Jordan “Jordy” Poole (Rep)

Rod Douglas (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 7

Brandon Streetman (Rep)

Steve Cripps (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 8

Travis “Wacker” Prichard (Rep)

Joseph Jarred Pugh (Ind)

Police Juror Dist. 9

Brent Farley (Rep)

Curtis “Curt” Ainsworth (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 1

Theresa Wyatt (Dem)

Greg “Big-C” Williams (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 10

Milton Melton (Dem)

Gary Wayne Baldwin (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 11

Diane Heard Richards (Dem)

Patsy Candler (Dem)

Sheriff

Chad Ezell (Ind)

Sammie L. Byrd (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 5

Jane Gladys Sanders (Dem)

C.J. Oney (None)

Police Juror Dist. 2

Billy Joe Powell (Dem)

Patrick Stubblefield (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 3

Dale Martin (Rep)

Barbara Carroll (Ind)

Police Juror Dist. 7

Cecil Reddick (Rep)

Clay Russell (Rep)

Police Juror Dist. 5

Cash Clay Foster (Dem)

Mattie Johnson (Dem)

Police Juror Dist. 3

Michael Holley (Rep)

Dewayne Ramsey (Rep)

Sheriff

Josh McCallister (None)

Cranford Jordan, Jr. (None)

Police Juror Dist. 3

Kevin Pharr (Rep)

Darrell Franks (Rep)

