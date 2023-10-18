Advertise
Ruston Laboratory School first graders raise money for LA Tech food pantry

First graders are teaming up with Louisiana Tech to help fight hunger.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - First-grade students at A.E. Phillips Laboratory School were celebrated as “hunger fighters” for helping the Little Free Pantry on Louisiana Tech’s campus. The Pennies for Purpose idea came from senior Ethan Jeffus, who set up the pantry to battle hunger on campus.

“I would love for it to grow, I mean my goodness, can--starting small and then everywhere? I mean that’s a dream. Yeah, sure, that’d be amazing,” said first-grade teacher, Laura Spillars.

“We helped the college students,” said A.E. Phillips first grader Brady Redden.

“It makes me feel good because when you bring things to other people it just makes you feel like you’re a really big part of the community,” A.E Phillips first grader, Amara Ighade.

Spillars wanted her students to understand the importance of giving back.

“So from generation to generation, we want them to know that it’s important for them to focus outwardly. One of the most important things to us is to grow them into good human beings that will serve their community and so this is just one way for them to look outwardly and not think about just themselves but others around them,” said Spillars.

To learn more about the Little Free Pantry or to donate visit their website.

