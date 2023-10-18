Advertise
OPSO arrests Mississippi man following months-long child trafficking investigation

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Harper of Mississippi following an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of a juvenile.

In April, two people were arrested after detectives began investigating a sex trafficking incident involving a minor. Months later, a third suspect was arrested. According to OPSO, the victim had been trafficked for two years after running away from home.

RELATED STORY: 3 arrested in Monroe following months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a minor

According to court records, the victim told detectives prior to meeting Demartavis Baker, who was arrested in April during the investigation, she met Paul Harper. The victim said Harper was approximately 40 years old at the time. Harper knew the victim was a minor, but proceeded to contact her, according to the victim.

Records say Harper picked up the victim from her mother’s house and took her to a hotel where the victim said they had consensual sex numerous times. The victim said Harper also got her addicted to methamphetamine.

OPSO arrested Harper for trafficking children for sex.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

