LDH to host vaccine events in several NELA parishes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Flu season is in full swing and the Louisiana Department of Health is working to combat positive cases.

On Friday, Oct. 27, there will be three vaccine events hosted by the LDH. The events will be in Ouachita, Union, and Morehouse Parishes. Each location will be offering flu vaccines, with Ouachita Parish offering additional vaccines as well.

All three locations will be open to the public and free of charge, even to those who don’t have insurance. However, if you do have insurance, be sure to bring your card as your insurance will be billed. There will still be no out-of-pocket costs to the participant, even if/when insurance is billed.

The LDH says walk-ups are welcome and encourages participants to wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves.

The details for each location are as follows:

Ouachita Parish

When? Friday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where? Ouachita Parish Health Unit, located at 1650 DeSiard St. in Monroe

What? Drive-thru to get flu vaccinations as well as COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines* *According to a press release from the Office of Public Health, the COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines will potentially be offered, but not guaranteed.



Union Parish

When? Friday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where? Union Parish Health Unit, located at 1002 Marion Hwy. in Farmerville

What? Drive-thru to get flu vaccinations

Morehouse Parish

When? Friday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where? Morehouse Parish Health Unit, located at 650 School Rd. in Bastrop

What? Drive-thru to get flu vaccinations

