Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

LDH to host vaccine events in several NELA parishes

Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana Department of Health(Source: KALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Flu season is in full swing and the Louisiana Department of Health is working to combat positive cases.

On Friday, Oct. 27, there will be three vaccine events hosted by the LDH. The events will be in Ouachita, Union, and Morehouse Parishes. Each location will be offering flu vaccines, with Ouachita Parish offering additional vaccines as well.

All three locations will be open to the public and free of charge, even to those who don’t have insurance. However, if you do have insurance, be sure to bring your card as your insurance will be billed. There will still be no out-of-pocket costs to the participant, even if/when insurance is billed.

The LDH says walk-ups are welcome and encourages participants to wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves.

The details for each location are as follows:

Ouachita Parish

  • When? Friday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Where? Ouachita Parish Health Unit, located at 1650 DeSiard St. in Monroe
  • What? Drive-thru to get flu vaccinations as well as COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines*
    • *According to a press release from the Office of Public Health, the COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines will potentially be offered, but not guaranteed.

Union Parish

  • When? Friday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Where? Union Parish Health Unit, located at 1002 Marion Hwy. in Farmerville
  • What? Drive-thru to get flu vaccinations

Morehouse Parish

  • When? Friday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Where? Morehouse Parish Health Unit, located at 650 School Rd. in Bastrop
  • What? Drive-thru to get flu vaccinations

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic backed up on I-20 due to accident
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges
Brandon died on Oct. 14 at the age of 20. He loved everything Chuck Norris and had a special...
Brandon Beard, a.k.a. ‘Chuck Norris Kid’, dies at 20 years old
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code

Latest News

Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
How to watch the annular solar eclipse safely
Annular Eclipse
Watching October 14th Eclipse Safely
Glenwood Regional Medical Center’s President, Jeremy Tinnerello, has resigned.
Glenwood Medical Center CEO Resigns
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Louisiana Cancer Foundation holds mobile breast cancer screenings