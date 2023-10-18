Last day to get 2 Cars 2 Winners raffle tickets!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is the last day to get tickets in the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle! Sales close at midnight.

When you buy a 2 Cars 2 Winners raffle ticket, you’re helping Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at the hospital. A $50 ticket not only helps improve our community healthcare but you’re entered for the chance to win a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4X or 2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium.

Sales close today in the St. Francis Foundation's 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, which benefits St. Francis Medical Center.

You can buy a ticket online here or at Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, Sparks Nissan, Van-Trow Toyota, the St. Francis Medical Center Gift Shop, or the St. Francis Community Health Center.

We’ll draw the winners’ names live on KNOE at 6 p.m. on October 24.

