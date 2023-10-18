KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Warmer Tonight, Warm Through Weekend

It was a great weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. There will be a few passing clouds tonight, but Thursday, the sunshine returns even as a cold front sweeps across the region. The sunshine and warm lingers into the weekend and through much of next week. At times it will start to feel more like summer than fall around the ArkLaMiss. If you can, enjoy it.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will only lower into the upper 50s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures reaching the low and mid 80s.

Friday will be a sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Saturday will be a very warm day for this time of year. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s, above normal for this time of year. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will be a warm day for the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day. It will be warm as well, with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a sunny day. It will be warm as well. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day with rain chances. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

