Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Warmer Tonight, Warm Through Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a great weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. There will be a few passing clouds tonight, but Thursday, the sunshine returns even as a cold front sweeps across the region. The sunshine and warm lingers into the weekend and through much of next week. At times it will start to feel more like summer than fall around the ArkLaMiss. If you can, enjoy it.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will only lower into the upper 50s, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures reaching the low and mid 80s.

Friday will be a sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Saturday will be a very warm day for this time of year. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s, above normal for this time of year. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will be a warm day for the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day. It will be warm as well, with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a sunny day. It will be warm as well. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day with rain chances. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic backed up on I-20 due to accident
Brandon died on Oct. 14 at the age of 20. He loved everything Chuck Norris and had a special...
Brandon Beard, a.k.a. ‘Chuck Norris Kid’, dies at 20 years old
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Wednesday, 10/18/23
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter