KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Warmer, Comfortable Rest of the Week

IT’s a copy-and-paste forecast but warmer. Temperatures climb near 80 degrees this afternoon with plentiful sunshine. Our next frontal system arrives on Thursday. Unfortunately, it will bring very little to no rain to the area. We round out the workweek with highs in the 80s. The warmer-than-average temperatures will stick with us over the weekend into early next week. We have some warmer yet mild nights also on tap.

Today: Warmer but seasonable. Under a sunny sky, highs top out near 80 degrees.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and milder. Lows fall into the mid 50s, which is closer to normal for this time of year.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures reach the lower 80s.

Friday: Abundant sunshine and warmer with highs aiming for the middle 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: More clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

