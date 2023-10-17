Advertise
Zoo Buddy: Addax!

Meet the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo's new baby Addax!
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet the addax at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe!

“So we have a lot of stock that you can see on the boat ride, not to mention a couple of primates,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “And today we’re going to feature the addax, and they are actually from Africa, and in the Sahara desert region of Africa. So these guys have specially made hoofs, coats, all that good stuff, the coat for reflecting the sun, and the hooves are pretty spread out for walking on the sand,” explains Taylor.

She says the white coat is good for regulating their body temperature, but it also makes them an easy target for hunters or predatory animals.

“These guys are critically endangered animals. In fact, they’re almost extinct in the wild, there are only between 250 and 500 of these guys left in Africa,” says Taylor. “So zoos are vital for their survival. And a lot of the larger zoos are breeding these guys, and they’re trying to do an intro back into the wild to help out those wild populations and to bring in a few more genetics in there to help this species survive and regenerate.”

To that point, the zoo just had a new baby addax born there.

She says you can tell them apart from other antelope by their huge, spiral horns that get can up to 5/6 feet tall. She says both males and females have horns but they can not regenerate if they break off.

You can only see these guys on the boat ride, which is a guided tour around the lagoon lasting about 20 minutes.

Boo at the Zoo is coming up on Saturday, October 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the splash pad is only open on weekends now. For the first year, the boat ride is going to remain open during the winter months.

During the construction of the new Louisiana Purchase Exhibit, the reptile building will be closed. Zookeepers will be bringing some of the snakes, spiders, and other animals out for the public to see during this time. If you have a birthday party, you can request to see certain animals.

