Vidalia man arrested for multiple counts of child pornography, obscenity

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Eddie R. Campbell, 73, of Vidalia after reports of obscenity.

According to CPSO, an investigation began after Campbell attempted to make contact with both juvenile and adult females for sexual purposes. CPSO Narcotics Unit spotted his vehicle parked in an open field off Westside Dr. and made contact with him.

CPSO found multiple adult toys and what authorities say appeared to be children’s undergarments in his car. Residents of the area gave statements saying they witnessed Campbell exposing himself to a group of juveniles while he was in the field. Authorities seized his cell phone when taking him into custody and discovered images of child sexual abuse material.

Campbell was arrested and booked into Concordia Parish Jail for eight counts of pornography involving juveniles and obscenity to a victim under 17.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding Campbell, contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231 or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

