ULM hosts Envision 2023 at Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus

Envision, hosted by ULM President Ron Berry, is an event where alumni, community members, and advocates gather to hear the vision for the university over the ne
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is hosting Envision 2023 at the new Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus, and Development Officer Sarah Siereveld joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the event.

Siereveld says Envision, hosted by ULM President Ron Berry, is an event where alumni, community members, and advocates gather to hear the vision for the university over the next year.

The event will take place on November 2 with cocktails starting at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the program at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are available on ULM’s website. A reserved table for eight is $800, general admission is $75, and ULM faculty and staff admission is $50. All proceeds for this event will benefit university priorities.

