Ticket sales close for the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle soon!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The last day to get a ticket in the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle is Oct. 18 at midnight. As we get closer to that day, we’re reflecting on why raising money for St. Francis Medical Center is so important.

Derek and Kayla McQueen are forever in debt to the hospital. They welcomed their son, Scout, into the world two months early. He stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for 47 days.

He’s about a little over a year old and growing bigger daily.

“How can something this small make it, but God had different plans but that NICU team was absolutely amazing,” says Derek McQueen.

The Dickens Family also relied on St. Francis when they were blessed with quadruplets in January of 2023.

“I do think God has big things in store for these babies,” explains Katrina Dickens.

Their three sons spent about a month in the NICU and their daughter spent about a month and a half.

“That was tough it really was because you’re so happy to have your kids but we didn’t get to touch them without gloves on for weeks, but they were just so great the whole time they made you feel like family,” explains Caleb Dickens.

The Davis family shares that same sentiment. In May, Scott Davis got emergency surgery after doctors found a blood clot in his spine.

“I could move my left leg a little bit because it wasn’t affected but my arms I couldn’t do anything with my right arm or my right hand and just a little bit with my left hand,” explains Scott Davis.

He stayed in the hospital for 65 days between the ICU and rehab floors. His optimism never wavered, and he’s home now getting stronger every day.

“In a year he’ll be frying fish because that’s one of the things he does for us, he’ll be mowing yards, and making things in his barn,” says his daughter, Polly Norris.

Krew Stewart loves building things, too. At the age of two, he’s doing better than doctors ever imagined. He came into this world through an emergency c-section and without a heartbeat.

“After they got him out I never did hear him cry, and I just kept saying hey is he okay and they just said we’re working on him keep breathing we’re working on him we got this and after that it was seconds later to where they said he’s fine mama we’re taking him back,” says Haley Stewart.

Haley says she hemorrhaged and doctors rushed to stop the bleeding. She needed multiple transfusions of blood and stayed in the hospital for almost two weeks. Her husband, Kash, says it was extremely tough but St. Francis came through.

“There was never a moment that you weren’t reassured that everything was going to be ok. Those people are amazing,” says Kash Stewart.

The Walker family says it’s been nothing but amazing for the deliveries of their four baby girls. So now, Jared and Colby Walker do everything they can to give back. Colby is on the St. Francis Foundation board and says she can see patient care improving every day thanks to the foundation.

Over the last decade, they’ve raised $5 million for improvements in the hospital and new technology.

“Now with St. Francis becoming a trauma hospital as well, I think that’s a huge thing for us and the community because before people had to be airlifted to Shreveport or Jackson or wherever it may be and I’m sure there are still going to be cases where that happen but at least we have something like this here now that handle a lot of those cases when they come in,” explains Colby Walker.

With many hospitals limiting their delivery services, St. Francis is seeing more babies born than ever before. And the foundation is making it possible for them to meet the need with new beds.

“If you were not able to come to St. Francis and get that critical care attention with a very small premie baby, and that premie had to be taken 120 miles down the road one way or the other, that baby could not survive,” says Kayla Johnson. “So, what it’s affording is life.”

When you buy a 2 Cars 2 Winners raffle ticket, you’re helping Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at the hospital. A $50 ticket not only helps improve our community healthcare but you’re also entered for the chance to win a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4X or 2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium.

You can buy a ticket online here or at Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, Sparks Nissan, Van-Trow Toyota, the St. Francis Medical Center Gift Shop, or the St. Francis Community Health Center.

Ticket sales close on October 18 at midnight, and the drawing will happen live on KNOE at 6 p.m. on October 24.

