Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Songbird once found in southeast US among 21 species delisted from Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Bachman warbler is among 21 species now considered...
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Bachman warbler is among 21 species now considered extinct.(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A songbird native to Florida is among 21 species delisted from the Endangered Species Act due to extinction.

The Bachman’s Warbler is among the 21 species now considered extinct. The songbird was commonly seen in southeastern states including Florida and South Carolina and was first listed as endangered in 1967. The last sighting of the bird species took place in the 1980s.

Also among the delisted species, which consist mostly of birds, fish and mussels, is the only mammal, the Little Mariana fruit bat, which is native to Guam.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the now extinct species were mostly listed in the 1970s and 1980s and were in low numbers or likely extinct at the time they were listed.

The Service originally proposed to delist 23 species in September 2021 due to extinction, but decided to remove two from the delisting due to public feedback and new surveys which identified new potentially suitable habitats for the species.

One of the species kept on the list was the ivory-billed woodpecker.

The Service said the 21 species being delisted highlight the importance of the ESA and efforts to save animal species before declines become irreversible.

The final rule to delist 21 species from the ESA due to extinction was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday and is effective for 30 days after the publish date.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Louisiana State Police searching for Lake Providence murder suspect
The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop F regarding the crash just after 3 a.m....
LSP Troop F officer arrested on DWI charge following Madison Parish crash

Latest News

Workers toil to clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 northbound, Monday,...
Broken rail caused Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, preliminary findings show
Cassidy says his support is stronger than ever, but he does not support sending U.S. ground...
Senator Cassidy returns from trip to Israel
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation...
Trump is appealing a narrow gag order imposed on him in his 2020 election interference case
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 30, LA 135 in Richland Parish will be closed.
Highway 135 Closure - Richland Parish
Outrage over what many believed was an Israeli strike flared across the region, a day before...
Effects of Israel war in the United States