MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Starting Monday, October 30, a portion of Hwy 33 will be closed temporarily for cross-drain repair.

The closure is located between Loutre Dock Rd. and DeLoutre Switch Rd. Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says the closure is expected to last one week weather permitting.

Detour routes are available at La 549 and La 348.

