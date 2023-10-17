Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avery Antron Goins, 44, has been sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud. Goins has also been ordered to pay $90,000 in restitution. Goins’ attorney says he will appeal the sentencing.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Goins registered two companies with the Louisiana Secretary of State. In 2006 he registered Avery’s Auto Brokerage and in 2017 he registered 2nd Chance Auto LLC.

Around the fall of 2013, Goins and his company were placed on a listing of restricted car dealers. This was partially due to the frequency in which he issued insufficient checks for vehicle sales transactions.

In January 2019, Goins created accounts with JPMorgan Chase Bank and Regions Bank under the name of 2nd Chance Auto LLC. He also applied for an account under the name 2nd Chance with Elavon, Inc., which was tied to his Regions Bank account.

From Jan. 23, 2019, to Feb. 28, 2019, the Elavon account had 33 suspicious credit card transactions on 32 individual credit card numbers all containing the same first eight digits. Between these dates, Goins attempted to credit $138,800.00 in fraudulent credit card transactions at 2nd Chance’s Regions Bank using his Elavon merchant terminal.

Thousands of dollars were credited to 2nd Chance’s Regions Bank account for each of the fraudulent 33 credit card transactions, according to the Department of Justice. Elavon lost about $40,700 and Goins’ merchant account was eventually closed.

Around June 2019, Goins filed for bankruptcy protection. However, before filing he deposited two checks totaling $160,000 into the Regions Bank account for 2nd Chance. Afterward, he started withdrawing thousands of dollars. Regions Bank later determined that Goins had deposited two counterfeit checks.

When filing for bankruptcy, Goins left out the debt owed to Regions Bank and Elavon.

Goins’ case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with assistance from the U.S. Trustee’s Office, Region 5.

On May 31, 2023, Goins pleaded guilty to the charges.

