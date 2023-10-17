Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Las Vegas Sphere gets in Halloween spirit with amazing jack-o’-lantern display

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o'-lantern for the remainder of October. (Source: Sphere Entertainment / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – The hottest new concert venue in the country is getting in the Halloween spirit.

The exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas is lighting up as a jack-o’-lantern for the remainder of October.

The $2.3 billion venue just opened on Sept. 29 with a U2 concert after five years of construction.

The venue’s unique spherical shape is lit up at night with different stunning projections. On the inside, guests are treated to floor-to-ceiling projections and light shows for a fully immersive experience.

The building stands 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the largest spherical building in the world.

Sphere is the most expensive entertainment venue built in Las Vegas, surpassing Allegiant Stadium that opened in 2020 and cost $1.9 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Louisiana State Police searching for Lake Providence murder suspect
The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop F regarding the crash just after 3 a.m....
LSP Troop F officer arrested on DWI charge following Madison Parish crash

Latest News

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Florida drops voter fraud charges against 69-year-old woman
The Pentagon shared videos of Chinese pilots flying dangerously close to U.S. jets.
Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of ‘highly concerning’ aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes
A family remembers Kemontae Larry, who was shot and killed in Tallulah.
Tallulah Family Looks for Answers Following Teen's Shooting Death