KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warming Through the Week Into the 80s

We’re waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 40s early this morning. Grab a jacket and dress the kids for the chilly weather. A few areas of fog are also possible near daybreak, but the sunshine should allow it to clear out quickly. You should be able to ditch the jacket in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle 70s. It is still below where we should be for this time of year. Temperatures continue to warm through the week into the lower 80s. We have some milder nights on the way as well. A weak cold front brings us a low but nonzero chance of rain on Thursday.

Today: Plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs reach the middle 70s.

Tonight: Cool, clear night with lows falling into the middle 40s.

Wednesday: The warm-up and sunshine continue with highs in the upper 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year. A few low 80s are possible.

Thursday: Sun and clouds mixed with a few stray showers or thunderstorms possible. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

Friday: It’s a sunny and comfy end to the workweek, with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: More sunshine. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs aim for the lower 80s.

Monday: Another mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.