KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Chilly Night, Comfortable Rest of Week

It was a terrific weather day across the ArkLaMiss. There was plenty of sunshine and temperatures reached the low 70s. A picture-perfect fall day. This weather will continue into Wednesday, although it will be a touch warmer. Temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach the near 80 degrees. It will be sunny as well. A few clouds arrive for Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the region, but as of now, the ArkLaMiss will stay dry. Looking ahead to the end of the week and the weekend, the warmth will stick around with sunny to mostly sunny conditions expected. Early next week will start out with sun and temperatures in the 80s, but by Tuesday, clouds take over the region.

Tonight, a clear sky is expected with temperatures down to the mid 40s, below normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be sunny and seasonal, with temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day. It will be warm as well with temperatures in the low 80s.

Friday will be sunny and relatively warm. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Saturday will be a warm day, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will be a warm day. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s. It will be sunny as well.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.