Groundbreaking for new exhibit at Louisiana Purchase Garden and Zoo

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today the groundbreaking for a new swamp exhibit was announced at the Louisiana Purchase Garden and Zoo. The project is estimated to be complete in about six to nine months.

The exhibit costs about 2.5 million dollars, and is funded by Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Ouachita Parish Police Jurors, Michael Thompson and Lonnie Hudson, and City of Monroe’s Capital Infrastructure Program.

Interim Zoo Director, Lisa Taylor, said the swamp exhibit is expected to boost attendance, and create a “Lewis and Clark” experience.

“We’re hoping this will give the visitors an experience kind of like in the history books of Lewis and Clark traveling down the Mississippi River, to where they went through some swamps, and what kind of animals that they’ve seen when they were cruising through Louisiana in the beginning,” said Taylor.

Taylor said the expansion will bring more revenue to help the zoo support itself.

For more information about the Louisiana Purchase Garden and Zoo, visit their website.

