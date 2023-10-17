Advertise
Gallon of milk thrown at passing tractor-trailer, caught on video

An investigation has been opened after a gallon of milk was thrown at a passing semi-truck along K-4 and smashed its windshield.
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man who threw a gallon of milk at a passing tractor-trailer and smashed its windshield.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said that just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to the area of K-4 and Detlor Road.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Benjamin Fitzgerald had been headed north on the highway when a suspect threw a gallon of milk at it.

A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Friday.
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Friday.(CTSY: Kelsey Birk)

Herrig said the milk jug smashed the passenger’s side windshield. No injuries were reported.

Sources close to the incident said that the windshield visor saved the milk jug from smashing completely through the windshield.

As of Tuesday, Herrig said no arrests have been made; however, the suspect was described as a man in a camo jacket and unknown color pants.

Lazy Ear Trucking said that it has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2765.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

