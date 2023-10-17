Candidate for Secretary of State Gwen Collins-Greenup visits Monroe.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Gwen Collins-Greenup, one of the candidates for Secretary of State, made a stop in Monroe this afternoon (Oct. 16th).

Collins-Greenup came to visit with local leaders and members of the community in order to gain support for the upcoming runoff election.

If she becomes the next Secretary of State, her goals are to strengthen businesses, make elections more secure by replacing the voting machines, and protect the Louisiana citizens’ right to vote.

She hopes to continue to serve the people of Louisiana if she’s elected into office.

“As an attorney, accountant and a small-business owner, I have spent my entire career serving and protecting the rights of people and businesses of Louisiana, even in the Monroe area. Now I’m ready to serve and put my experience as working with elections as well as my experience as an attorney, accountant and small-business owner to work for Louisiana,” said Collins-Greenup.

Collins-Greenup is running against republican Nancy Landry for the runoff election. Unofficial numbers from the October 14 election showed they both got 19 percent of votes.

Early voting for the runoff election starts November 3 and ends on November 11. Voting day is November 18.

To learn more information on the upcoming runoff election or to register to vote, go to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website by clicking here or download the Geaux Vote app from your phone’s app store.

