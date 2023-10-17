Advertise
Brandon Beard, a.k.a. ‘Chuck Norris Kid’, dies at 20 years old

By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Brandon Beard, also known as the “Chuck Norris Kid,” died at 20 years old on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Brandon loved Chuck Norris and watched all of his movies, and he became well-known throughout Northeast Louisiana after getting to meet Chuck Norris through the Make-A-Wish Foundation in 2018. He also loved everyone in law enforcement and had a special place in his heart for Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards.

In 2019, Brandon spent five months at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans battling double lung pneumonia. When he finally got to come home, Sheriff Ewards made sure Brandon got a hero’s welcome. Brandon and Edwards got to ride around together in a patrol car on Brandon’s first day back home.

RELATED: ‘Chuck Norris Kid’ welcomed home after battling double pneumonia

Brandon loved his family and friends. He loved to spend his time shopping and eating out.

The funeral will be on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. at Harrisonburg Pentecostal Church.

Brandon loved everything Chuck Norris and also had a special place in his heart for law enforcement, especially Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards.(Source: Beard family)

