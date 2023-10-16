West Carroll Parish authorities searching for stolen trailer

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a trailer that was stolen from the old Darnell Store at Hwy 17 and Hwy 577 over the weekend.

WCPSO says the back of the trailer reads “Reshaude Trucking, Memphis, TN” and is owned by Marlin Franklin.

If anyone has any information on the location of the trailer, contact the sheriff’s office at (318)-428-2331.

