Richland Parish Road Closure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beginning on Monday, Oct. 30, LA 135 in Richland Parish will be closed from the junction of LA 135 and LA 584 north to the junction of LA 135 and US 425.

The closure will allow construction crews to replace the cross drains.

Drivers traveling northbound can use LA 584 east to US 425 north as a detour. Southbound traffic can detour using US 425 south to LA 584 west.

Drivers should travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

