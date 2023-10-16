Advertise
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges

Daryl Ray Stagg
Daryl Ray Stagg(GPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLFAX, La. (KALB) – A prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in the Central Louisiana area has been indicted on multiple sex crimes charges.

According to District Attorney Jay Lemoine, a Grant Parish Grand Jury has indicted Daryl Ray Stagg, 61, of Pollock, on four counts of first-degree rape, five counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Stagg, 61, of Pollock, was arrested on June 8 on multiple sex offenses. He remains in jail at this time.

RELATED: Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg arrested on sex crime charges

An arraignment date will be set, and a trial date will be set at the arraignment.

The case is being handled by Assistant District Attorneys Renee Nugent and Alex Hooper.

