Ouachita Parish Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw becomes OPSO sheriff-elect

KNOE's Sophia Ridley joins us from the Marc Mashaw watch party in West Monroe to discuss primary election night.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Marc Mashaw (R) received 75% of the vote during the Oct. 14 primary elections, making him the Ouachita Parish Sheriff-Elect for the upcoming term. Mashaw will be replacing current OPSO Sheriff Jay Russell, who did not seek re-election.

Russell endorsed Mashaw during his retirement announcement in July of 2023. According to Russell, Mashaw proved his leadership abilities while serving as chief deputy for OPSO.

“Marc Mashaw has been in the leadership position as the chief deputy during the implementation of our improvements and accomplishments,” Russell said during his endorsement. “Chief Mashaw has an outstanding law enforcement career of over 34 years and has been our chief deputy for 11 years, and he has the experience needed to be the sheriff of Ouachita Parish.”

Mashaw ran for the OPSO sheriff position against two other candidates. Chuck Cook (I) received 22% of the vote, and Willard Wayne (R) received 3%. Since Mashaw received 75% of the vote, there will be no run-off election for the position in November.

View more Ouachita Parish results here
View all Northeast Louisiana and Statewide race results here

WATCH: 2023 Northeast Louisiana Primary Election Night

