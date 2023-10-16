MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National Teen Driver Safety week has kicked off and Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are encouraging parents to talk with their teens about the importance of safe driving before they hit the road.

According to LSP’s Facebook Page, here are five topics for parent to get conversation started:

Driving While Impaired - Alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs can affect you while driving. Remind your teen that driving under the influence of any impairing substance, including illicit or prescription drugs, can have deadly consequences. Seat Belt Safety - Wearing a seat belt is another way teens can stay safe while driving. Encourage your teen to make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up before hitting the road. Distracted Driving - Driving while using a cell phone can be deadly. Teach your teen to put away their phone while in the drivers seat - even when they are stopped at a red light. Speed Limits - Speed Limits are there for a reason. Make sure your teen understands the importance of not surpassing the speed limit. Passengers - The likelihood that a teen driver will engage in risky behavior triples when multiple passengers are in the vehicle. Parents and teens should know that a 16-year-old driver can not transport more than one passenger under the age of 21 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless the passenger is an immediate family member.

Parents and guardians should set rules before their child hits the road. Take advantage of National Teen Driver Safety Week and have a sit-down with your teen. Remember, doing so can save their life.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is from Oct. 15 - 21. For more information, visit NHTSA’s website.

