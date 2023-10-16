Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.(Florida Lottery)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A lucky Alabama man has won big in the Florida Lottery.

Gary Thomas paid $5 for his scratch-off ticket at Lotto Discount Liquor in Campbellton, Florida, near the Alabama border.

Instead of opting for the prize of $150,000 a year for life, Thomas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,440,000.

Thomas claimed his check at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Thomas said he couldn’t believe his good fortune and that “it’s still sinking in.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
2023 primary elections: Louisiana & Northeast Louisiana projected winners
The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop F regarding the crash just after 3 a.m....
LSP Troop F officer arrested on DWI charge following Madison Parish crash
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Sunshine, Trending Warmer Throughout the Week
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Sunday morning crash in LaSalle Parish kills Monroe man
Election Results: Ouachita Parish
2023 primary elections: Ouachita Parish projected winners

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
VIDEO: Teen volleyball player who lost legs after being hit by car walks with prosthetics at game
KNOE's Sophia Ridley joins us from Marc Mashaw's election night watch party as election results...
Ouachita Parish Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw becomes OPSO sheriff-elect
FILE - In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people...
Settlement over Trump family separations at the border seeks to limit future separations for 8 years