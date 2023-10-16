Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La. Senator Kennedy offers congratulations to Governor-elect Jeff Landry

The Associated Press projects Jeff Landry to be Louisiana's next governor as he received 52% of the vote in the primary election on Oct. 14.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy offered his congratulations to Governor-Elect Jeff Landry following the Oct. 14 primary elections.

RELATED: AP projects Jeff Landry as winner of Louisiana governor’s race

“Congratulations again to Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry. He served our state passionately as attorney general, and I look forward to working with him as our new governor,” Kennedy said. “Louisiana’s future can be better than our present and our past, and it’s the responsibility of both state and federal officials to make that brighter, freer, and more prosperous future a reality.”

In a primary state election in Louisiana, a candidate in a race of three or more candidates must receive 50% plus one vote in order for the race to avoid a run-off election. Landry received 52% of the vote. Shawn Wilson and Stephen Waguespack received 26% and 6% of the vote, respectively.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards offers congratulations to Governor-elect Jeff Landry

WATCH: 2023 Northeast Louisiana Primary Election Night

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
2023 primary elections: Louisiana & Northeast Louisiana projected winners
The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop F regarding the crash just after 3 a.m....
LSP Troop F officer arrested on DWI charge following Madison Parish crash
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Sunshine, Trending Warmer Throughout the Week
Election Results: Ouachita Parish
2023 primary elections: Ouachita Parish projected winners

Latest News

KNOE's Sophia Ridley joins us from Marc Mashaw's election night watch party as election results...
Ouachita Parish Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw becomes OPSO sheriff-elect
Election Results: Morehouse Parish
2023 primary elections: Morehouse Parish projected winners
The Associated Press projects Jeff Landry to be Louisiana's next governor as he received 52% of...
AP projects Jeff Landry as winner of Louisiana governor's race
KNOE gives a look into how candidates for the Louisiana Senate are doing as results come in for...
2023 Louisiana Senate primary election coverage