La. Senator Kennedy offers congratulations to Governor-elect Jeff Landry

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy offered his congratulations to Governor-Elect Jeff Landry following the Oct. 14 primary elections.

“Congratulations again to Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry. He served our state passionately as attorney general, and I look forward to working with him as our new governor,” Kennedy said. “Louisiana’s future can be better than our present and our past, and it’s the responsibility of both state and federal officials to make that brighter, freer, and more prosperous future a reality.”

In a primary state election in Louisiana, a candidate in a race of three or more candidates must receive 50% plus one vote in order for the race to avoid a run-off election. Landry received 52% of the vote. Shawn Wilson and Stephen Waguespack received 26% and 6% of the vote, respectively.

