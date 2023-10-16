La DOTD announces construction on portion of La 143

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that there will be construction on a portion of La 143.

The construction will take place from the La 143 junction with Ridgedale Dr. in Ouachita Parish to Bayou D’Arbonne. Motorists can expect alternate lane closures with flagging operations.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.