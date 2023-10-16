KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Chilly Tonight, Slowly Warning This Week

It was a cool and sunny fall day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures reached the upper 60s and low 70s, below normal for this time of year. Another cool day is on the way for Tuesday, then temperatures begin to moderate through the rest of the week and into the weekend. As of now, there is a very limited chance for rain this week, which would be on Thursday, as a cold front sweeps across the region. After that front, sunshine returns to the region and sticks around through the weekend. Enjoy.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with temperatures down to the mid 40s, below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday will be sunny and a touch warmer. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s, a few degrees below normal.

Wednesday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Friday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

