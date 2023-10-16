Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Chilly Tonight, Slowly Warning This Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a cool and sunny fall day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures reached the upper 60s and low 70s, below normal for this time of year. Another cool day is on the way for Tuesday, then temperatures begin to moderate through the rest of the week and into the weekend. As of now, there is a very limited chance for rain this week, which would be on Thursday, as a cold front sweeps across the region. After that front, sunshine returns to the region and sticks around through the weekend. Enjoy.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with temperatures down to the mid 40s, below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday will be sunny and a touch warmer. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s, a few degrees below normal.

Wednesday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Friday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
2023 primary elections: Louisiana & Northeast Louisiana projected winners
The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop F regarding the crash just after 3 a.m....
LSP Troop F officer arrested on DWI charge following Madison Parish crash
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
Election Results: Ouachita Parish
2023 primary elections: Ouachita Parish projected winners

Latest News

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorology DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorology DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Monday, 10/16/23