KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Sunshine, Trending Warmer Throughout the Week

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
It’s another fall day across the ArkLaMiss. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Expect more sunshine and breezy conditions. We could see wind gusts upwards of 20 mph at times. Due to dry and breezy conditions, there’s an increased fire danger for parts of the region. The wind backs off Tuesday, and temperatures reach the lower 70s. Seasonable or nearly seasonable weather is expected through the rest of the week, with lots of sunshine! A few stray showers are possible Thursday, as a cold front swings through the area.

Today: Sunny and pleasant. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70s degrees. It’s also a breezy day, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Chilly with a light breeze. Lows fall into the lower 40s under a clear sky.

Tuesday: Continued sunshine. It’s a warmer day, with highs topping out in the lower 70s. Not as breezy.

Wednesday: Wonderful fall day! Under a sunny sky, highs aim for the upper 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit humid. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s with a slight chance of rain.

Friday: It’s sunny and comfy, with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: More sunshine. Highs reach near 80 degrees.

Sunday: Rinse and repeat. Temperatures top out around 80 degrees under a sunny sky.

