Former Mansfield teacher arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juveniles, child porn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former teacher with DeSoto Parish was arrested on Oct. 13 by DPSO deputies.
Jemartrius C. Mayweather was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and pornography involving juveniles.
As of 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, Mayweather was listed on the Mansfield Middle School website as an eighth grade La. history teacher, head softball coach and assistant track & field coach.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case or any potential victims, please contact DPSO (318) 872-3956.
