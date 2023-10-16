Former APSO deputy pleads guilty to federal child porn charge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Todd Tripp, 35, of Sorrento, entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Judge John. W. DeGravelles.

Tripp was terminated from the sheriff’s department after his arrest in 2013.

Tripp admitted during his guilty plea to using a multimedia instant messaging app to obtain the child pornography between March of 2020 and October of 2020, officials said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tripp received at least 15 images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The matter was investigated by the FBI, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the York County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office.

Tripp faces time behind bars, a fine, and a period of supervised release, requiring him to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.