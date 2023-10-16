Advertise
Community events happening in Monroe

This week Monroe will be having their Picnic in the Park and Rolling on the Riverfront events for the community.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many community events are happening in Monroe this weekend and Monroe’s Media Relations Director Emily Stogner is joining Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the events.

Stogner says two events happening this weekend are Picnic in the Park and Rolling on the Riverfront.

Picnic in the Park will be at Charles Johnson Park this Thursday, October 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, and community booths during the event.

Rolling on the Riverfront will be at the Monroe River Market this Saturday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be a live band and drink competition starting at 5.

