BBB: FTC settlement

Jo Ann Deal joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to explain how you could get help if you’ve ever been turned down for an apartment.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to explain how you could get help if you’ve ever been turned down for an apartment. She says the Federal Trade Commission found that apartment screenings have been mishandled.

Deal says the FTC is offering refunds based on the findings. Once the process goes through a district court, the FTC hopes to refund $11 million to people who were affected by the apartment denial.

She says to watch out for scammers as the BBB will not call you and tell you to pay in order to receive the refund.

Deal says if you have been affected, you can call the BBB at (318)-387-4600. There will also be an Ask a Lawyer session tomorrow, October 17, at Grace Episcopal Church at 4:30 if you would like help with screening.

