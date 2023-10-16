Arkansas AG announces plans to address human trafficking in state

LITTLE ROCK, La. (KNOE) - Attorney General Tim Griffin announced a statewide tactical operations partnership to address human trafficking in Arkansas.

Griffin said it will be a tight-knit group to ensure they are cooperating and collaborating to find the criminals behind trafficking. The partnership will include federal representatives, state police, and local law enforcement.

The group will make sure intelligence is used and will apply training to ensure criminals are caught.

Griffin said the partnership is a high priority for his office.

