2023 primary elections: Morehouse Parish projected winners

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Morehouse Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Sheriff

Zane “Mike” Tubbs (D) - 77%



James “Jamie” Marble (N) - 17%



James “Chris” Honey (R) - 6%

Police Juror Dist. 1

James “Jim” Ellinburg (R) - 60%



Uhola B. “Udie” Herrington (R) - 40%

Police Juror Dist. 2

Harry Reese, Sr. (D) - 54%



Maurice Norman (D) - 46%

Police Juror Dist. 3

Kenneth “Dye” Dye (R) - 53%



James “Jimmy” Laing (R) - 47%

Ward Two Fire Protection Dist. No. 1 - Extend 6.56 mill tax for 10 years to build and maintain fire protection facilities and equipment

Yes - 79%



No - 21%

WATCH: 2023 Northeast Louisiana Primary Election Night

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.