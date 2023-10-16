2023 primary elections: Morehouse Parish projected winners
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.
If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.
Morehouse Parish 2023 primary election projected winners
Sheriff
- Zane “Mike” Tubbs (D) - 77%
- James “Jamie” Marble (N) - 17%
- James “Chris” Honey (R) - 6%
Police Juror Dist. 1
- James “Jim” Ellinburg (R) - 60%
- Uhola B. “Udie” Herrington (R) - 40%
Police Juror Dist. 2
- Harry Reese, Sr. (D) - 54%
- Maurice Norman (D) - 46%
Police Juror Dist. 3
- Kenneth “Dye” Dye (R) - 53%
- James “Jimmy” Laing (R) - 47%
Ward Two Fire Protection Dist. No. 1 - Extend 6.56 mill tax for 10 years to build and maintain fire protection facilities and equipment
- Yes - 79%
- No - 21%
