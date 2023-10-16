Advertise
2023 primary elections: Morehouse Parish projected winners

The 2023 primary elections in Northeast Louisiana held several big-ticket races. KNOE offers a look into election night as results come in.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Louisiana primary elections are on Sat., Oct. 14. Polls close at 8 p.m., and results will start coming in around 8:15-8:30 p.m.

If no candidate receives 51% or more of the vote, the race will have a runoff election on Nov. 18.

Morehouse Parish 2023 primary election projected winners

Sheriff

    • Zane “Mike” Tubbs (D) - 77%
    • James “Jamie” Marble (N) - 17%
    • James “Chris” Honey (R) - 6%

Police Juror Dist. 1

    • James “Jim” Ellinburg (R) - 60%
    • Uhola B. “Udie” Herrington (R) - 40%

Police Juror Dist. 2

    • Harry Reese, Sr. (D) - 54%
    • Maurice Norman (D) - 46%

Police Juror Dist. 3

    • Kenneth “Dye” Dye (R) - 53%
    • James “Jimmy” Laing (R) - 47%

Ward Two Fire Protection Dist. No. 1 - Extend 6.56 mill tax for 10 years to build and maintain fire protection facilities and equipment

    • Yes - 79%
    • No - 21%

VIEW ALL PROJECTED RESULTS FOR LOUISIANA AND ARKLAMISS HERE

WATCH: 2023 Northeast Louisiana Primary Election Night

