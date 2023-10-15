Advertise
Sunday morning crash in LaSalle Parish kills Monroe man

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in LaSalle Parish that killed Roy Houston, 49, of Monroe on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Around midnight, LSP responded to the crash on La. Hwy. 127 near Nebo. According to LSP, the investigation shows Houston was driving north on La. Hwy. 127 when the vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch, and hit a tree.

Houston was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, says LSP.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

LSP says wearing a seat belt is vital to the safety of drivers and passengers.

“While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury,” says LSP. “Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.”

