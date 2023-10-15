Sloppy effort by the Saints leads to a Texans victory, 20-13

HOUSTON (WVUE) - Penalties, missed field goals, offensive miscommunications and failed fourth-down conversions all contributed to a 20-13 Saints loss in Houston.

Derek Carr completed 32 of 50 passes for 353 yards, one touchdown and an interception. But in enemy territory, the Saints’ offense could only muster one touchdown. The Saints were 6 for 15 on third-down conversions, and 0 for 2 converting fourth downs.

New Orleans also racked up seven penalties for 83 yards.

Blake Grupe was 2-of-4 on field goals on the afternoon. He connected from 48 and 45 yards, but missed from 52 and 29.

The Saints’ only touchdown of the first half came courtesy of a Carr-to-Rashid Shaheed 34-yard touchdown. A few plays earlier, that same duo miscommunicated on a route. They got redemption on the score.

Carr to Shaheed for a 34-yard TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#Saints | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/C6rNvTWPxP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 15, 2023

The Saints are back in action Thursday night when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.