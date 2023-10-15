Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

LSP Troop F officer arrested on DWI charge following Madison Parish crash

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop F regarding the crash just after 3 a.m....
The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop F regarding the crash just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to LSP, David Hamm, 33, of Rayville, was the off-duty Trooper and driver of the vehicle.(Louisiana State Police)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana State Trooper assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in Monroe was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 15, following a single-vehicle crash that took place while he was off duty.

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted LSP Troop F regarding the crash just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to LSP, David Hamm, 33, of Rayville, was the off-duty Trooper and driver of the vehicle.

LSP said Hamm was suspected to be impaired and voluntarily took a breath test. The breath test allegedly showed Hamm to be over the legal limit.

Hamm was arrested and booked into the Madison Parish Detention on a DWI charge.

LSP said Hamm, who has been employed with the agency since 2014, was placed on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
2023 primary elections: Louisiana & ArkLaMiss projected results
Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit...
Bruce Willis is ‘not totally verbal’ amid dementia diagnosis, longtime friend says
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
2023 primary elections: Statewide projected results
Political analyst believes lack of enthusiasm in governor's race could cause low early voting...
2023 La. Governor’s Race: poll numbers, candidates, debates, and more
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead

Latest News

Grambling Homecoming
Grambling falls to Alabama A&M
Election Results: Catahoula Parish
2023 primary elections: Catahoula Parish projected results
Election Results: Lincoln Parish
2023 primary elections: Lincoln Parish projected results
Election Results: LaSalle Parish
2023 primary elections: LaSalle Parish projected results